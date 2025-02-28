Green Bay Packers season ticket prices for 2025 edge up

article

The Brief The Green Bay Packers announced price increases for tickets at Lambeau Field in 2025. Regular-season tickets will increase between $7 and $21 per game, depending on location. Additionally, the Packers will revoke season holder ticket privileges for anyone who sells 100% of their tickets.



The Green Bay Packers announced plans on Friday, Feb. 28 for a price increase on stadium bowl tickets for the 2025 season. The team also indicated it will continue its non-renewal exercise, with the aim of filling Lambeau Field with Packers fans.

Season ticket price increases

What we know:

A news release from the Packers says regular-season tickets will increase between $7 and $21 per game, depending on location.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Invoices were sent to Season Ticket Holders and are available now to view and pay online. The invoices include a brochure which outlines the new pricing and previews next season’s home opponents.

Preseason ticket prices, which are roughly half of regular-season prices, will increase between $3 and $11 per game.

Variable pricing

What we know:

Variable pricing again will be used for preseason and regular-season games. With the increases, tickets in respective areas in 2025 will cost:

South end zone, 700 Level – $69 for preseason, $139 for regular season (in 2024, prices were $66 and $132, respectively).

End zone seats – $73 for preseason and $146 for regular season (in 2024, prices were $68 and $135).

South end zone, 600 Level – $77 for preseason, $152 for regular season (in 2024, prices were $73 and $145).

End zone to the 20‐yard line – $85 for preseason and $169 for regular season (in 2024, prices were $78 and $155).

Between the 20-yard lines – $99 for preseason and $196 for regular season (in 2024, prices were $88 and $175).

Non-renewal exercise

What we know:

The Packers announced it will continue its non-renewal exercise for 2025 – something the team has done for multiple years. It has taken place in recent years to ensure Packers season tickets are being used as intended.

In 2025, as part of the exercise, the Packers declined to renew the season tickets of accounts that have sold 100% of their tickets for regular-season games for multiple years. The Packers say it was less than 1% of the 40,000 season ticket accounts. Tickets not being renewed will be offered to fans on the waiting list.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Account holders with tickets not being renewed are receiving letters from the Packers ticket office with more information.