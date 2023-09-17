Green Bay Packers visit Falcons, look to repeat Week 1 success

article

The Green Bay Packers are in Atlanta to face the Falcons, Saturday – looking to repeat the success they had in a Week 1 road win over the rival Chicago Bears.

The Packers have won the last two matchups against the Falcons and scored 30-plus points in both contests. However, the Falcons have won the last three games played in Atlanta (including the postseason).

Green Bay holds a 17-14 advantage in the regular-season series, while each team has won two postseason contests.

1st quarter

Falcons 3, Packers 0, at 3:53: Younghoe Koo 24-yard field goal good.



