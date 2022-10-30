Packers trail Bills in Buffalo, 24-7 at halftime

article

The Green Bay Packers look to snap a three-game losing streak as they visit the Buffalo Bills Sunday night, Oct. 30.

The Packers (3-4) find themselves out of the early season playoff picture while the Bills (5-1) sit atop the AFC. It is the first ever primetime game between the two teams, and the Packers have never won at Buffalo – the only team in the NFL that the Packers have never defeated on the road.

Injury report

According to Packers.com, the team is without wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins for Sunday's game. Defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles, linebacker Jonathan Garvin, defensive lineman Jonathan Ford and offensive lineman Luke Tenuta are also inactive.

1st quarter

The Bills got on the board first. Josh Allen threw a touchdown to tight end Dawson Knox with goal to go, giving their team a 7-0 lead with 3:34 left in the quarter.

2nd quarter

Allen completed a pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs for another score at 14:53, giving the Bills a 14-0 lead.

The Packers cut the deficit to 14-7 at 6:15. Romeo Doubs made an acrobatic catch in the end zone for the team's first score.

Coming out of the two-minute warning, the Bills struck back. Isaiah McKenzie scored to make it 21-7 Buffalo.

As time expired, the Bills hit a field goal to make it 24-3.

FOX6 News will update this post following scoring plays. Check back for updates.