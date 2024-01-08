Packers playoff excitement; fan activities throughout week

article

The Packers are inviting fans to join the team in preparing for the playoffs with different fan initiatives, sweepstakes and contests to take part in each day this week. The Packers-Cowboys Wild Card game will take place in Dallas on Sunday, Jan. 14.

To kick off the week, fans of all ages are encouraged to send mail to the team through the "Letters to Lambeau" program, presented by Cenex. Letters and drawings submitted may be featured on packers.com to encourage the team as they get ready for Sunday’s game.

Those interested in submitting letters or drawings this week can visit pckrs.com/letters and download the templates to create custom messages to players and the team. Submissions can be sent through email at letterstolambeau@packers.com or mailed to Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

Fans can also celebrate with Merch Monday, which offers the opportunity to win Packers Everywhere merchandise and Packers Pro Shop gift cards. Fans can follow the Packers Everywhere social media accounts on Instagram and X to take part in the fun.

The Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes will begin on Monday, as well. Fans can enter by visiting https://pckrs.com/countdown daily leading up to gameday to win prizes including autographed items, Packers Pro Shop gift cards, gear and more.

The next day, Ticket Tuesday, fans can enter to win Wild Card game tickets through the Packers Everywhere 24-hour Flash Ticket Contest, which will be run through the Packers Everywhere social channels including Instagram (Packers Everywhere), Facebook (Packers Everywhere) and X (@PackEverywhere). To enter the contest, fans should keep an eye on the social accounts Tuesday morning for the official contest link.

On Wednesday, fans can participate in Win It Wednesday, with opportunities throughout the day to win Packers Pro Shop Party Packages through the Packers Everywhere X and Instagram accounts. Fans can also watch the Packers’ social media channels (Facebook, X and Instagram) to have a chance to win Packers Pro Shop gear, gift cards and tickets to the Wild Card game.

On Thursday, the Packers Pro Shop will celebrate Thankful Thursday by offering fans a free Packers can koozie with each purchase in-store and online, while supplies last, to thank them for their support this season.

Later this week, a special playoff-themed graphic display will be projected from Titletown onto the west side exterior wall of Lambeau Field to be enjoyed by Titletown visitors. The projection screen will run throughout the weekend.

On Friday, fans are asked to celebrate Green and Gold Friday, presented by Qdoba and Steinhafels, by wearing green and gold or Packers gear at school, at work, in their homes and in the community.

Fans traveling to this weekend’s game are invited to keep the celebration going and bring the spirit of Green Bay to Dallas on Saturday, with a free Packers Everywhere pep rally. The location and time of the rally is still being finalized, but additional information will be announced in the coming days.

Fans planning to attend the rally are encouraged to sign up in advance for Packers Pass to have a chance to win autographed prizing, Packers Pro Shop gift cards and more. Fans can sign up online by visiting packers.com/pass. Rally attendees must have their Packers Pass scanned on-site at the designated prizing area to see if they’ve won. Entrants must be present at the rally to win, and advance Packers Pass signup does not guarantee rally admission.

For more information about the details of the pep rally, and to learn how to participate in the playoff week excitement, visit packers.com in the coming days.