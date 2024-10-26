Packers visit Jaguars, chase 4th straight win Sunday on FOX6

The Brief The Packers head south to face the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday. The game kicks off at noon – only on FOX6 – followed by a special edition of FOX6 News.



The Green Bay Packers head south to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 27 – a noon kickoff only on FOX6. After the game, stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News.

Green Bay is 5-2 to start the season after three straight wins over the Rams, Cardinals and Texans. They sit in third place in a competitive NFC North – the only division in the NFL with all four teams above .500. Jacksonville sits third in its division as well, though with a record of 2-5.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Sunday will be just the eighth meeting between the two teams. All-time, the Packers are 5-2 against the Jaguars and 3-1 on the road in those games. Green Bay has won the last three matchups.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson played seven seasons with the Packers; he was a backup quarterback on the team that won Super Bowl XXXI.

It will be a return to a familiar setting for kicker Brandon McManus, who made his Packers debut last week after kicking for the Jaguars last season.

Darnell Savage, who played five seasons with the Packers after they drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, now plays for Jacksonville. Former Packers Josiah Deguara and Cole Van Lanen – a Wisconsin native who played for the Badgers, too – also now play for Jacksonville.

Trent Baalke, the Jaguars' general manager, was born in Milwaukee and grew up in Rosendale.