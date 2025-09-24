Packers-Cowboys preview: Micah Parsons returns to Dallas

article

Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers look to bounce back from their first loss as they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday – an opponent they've dominated as of late.

Both teams lost in Week 3. The Packers (2-1) committed a series of critical miscues in the game's final minutes as the Cleveland Browns rallied to victory, while the Chicago Bears picked apart the Cowboys (1-2).

Green Bay is 22-17 against Dallas, including playoff games, since the teams first met. The Packers won 10 of the first 15 and, of late, have won five straight and 10 of the last 11 contests.

The Packers' offense has routinely found a rhythm at AT&T Stadium. Green Bay has scored 34 points or more in all five games there, including a 2023 playoff win. They are the only team with at least four wins and no losses at the stadium.

Dallas traded Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowl pick in his four NFL seasons, to Green Bay on Aug. 28 – one month to the day before Sunday's game. The Packers sent Kenny Clark and draft picks to the Cowboys in the swap.

Rich Bisaccia, Green Bay's special teams coordinator, spent five seasons in the same role with Dallas earlier in his career. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was on the Cowboys' training camp roster in 2008.

Two former Wisconsin Badgers, tight end Jake Ferguson and linebacker Jack Sanborn, now suit up for Dallas.