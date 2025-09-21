Packers in Cleveland to face Browns; 1st road trip for Green Bay

article

The Green Bay Packers hit the road for the first time this regular season when they take on the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 21. It is a game you can see only on FOX6.

Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday, after FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday.

Packers vs Browns

By the numbers:

According to the Packers Dope Sheet, this is the earliest visit to Cleveland since 1972 (Week 1), and it is also Green Bay's first regular-season contest at Cleveland since 2017.

It's the fifth game between the two teams in the month of September (2-2) and the first since 2005.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Packers lead the all-time series with the Browns, 14-7 (.667), which includes one playoff contest. Green Bay has won four straight over Cleveland and six of the last seven. The Packers are 7-4 at Cleveland, including three straight wins.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st Quarter:

No scoring plays

2nd Quarter:

14:57: B.McManus 39-yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers take lead 3-0.