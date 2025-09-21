Expand / Collapse search

Packers in Cleveland to face Browns; 1st road trip for Green Bay

By
Published  September 21, 2025 11:22am CDT
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 21: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on September 21, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Oh. - The Green Bay Packers hit the road for the first time this regular season when they take on the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 21. It is a game you can see only on FOX6.

Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday, after FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday.

Packers vs Browns

By the numbers:

According to the Packers Dope Sheet, this is the earliest visit to Cleveland since 1972 (Week 1), and it is also Green Bay's first regular-season contest at Cleveland since 2017.

It's the fifth game between the two teams in the month of September (2-2) and the first since 2005.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Packers lead the all-time series with the Browns, 14-7 (.667), which includes one playoff contest. Green Bay has won four straight over Cleveland and six of the last seven. The Packers are 7-4 at Cleveland, including three straight wins.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st Quarter:

  • No scoring plays

2nd Quarter:

  • 14:57: B.McManus 39-yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers take lead 3-0.

The Source: Stats were provided by the Packers Dope Sheet. Scoring provided by FOX Sports NFL.

Green Bay PackersSports