Packers in Cleveland to face Browns; 1st road trip for Green Bay
CLEVELAND, Oh. - The Green Bay Packers hit the road for the first time this regular season when they take on the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 21. It is a game you can see only on FOX6.
Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday, after FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday.
Packers vs Browns
By the numbers:
According to the Packers Dope Sheet, this is the earliest visit to Cleveland since 1972 (Week 1), and it is also Green Bay's first regular-season contest at Cleveland since 2017.
It's the fifth game between the two teams in the month of September (2-2) and the first since 2005.
The Packers lead the all-time series with the Browns, 14-7 (.667), which includes one playoff contest. Green Bay has won four straight over Cleveland and six of the last seven. The Packers are 7-4 at Cleveland, including three straight wins.
Scoring summary
By the numbers:
1st Quarter:
- No scoring plays
2nd Quarter:
- 14:57: B.McManus 39-yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers take lead 3-0.
