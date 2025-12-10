Packers-Broncos preview: Division leaders meet in Denver

The Brief The Green Bay Packers visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 14. Green Bay is 7-8-1 against the Broncos, including a Super Bowl XXXII loss. Both teams lead their respective divisions coming into Week 15.



The Packers visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday for a mile-high matchup of division leaders. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

Big picture view:

Green Bay (9-3-1) has won four straight games, including three straight against division rivals – taking the NFC North lead after last week's win over the Chicago Bears. Denver (11-2) has won 10 in a row after starting the season 1-2 and leads the NFC West.

The backstory:

The Packers and Broncos are an even 7-7-1 when meeting in the regular season. Green Bay has won four of the last six but is 1-7 at Denver, the only victory coming in 2007. The Broncos won the last game, 19-17 at home in 2023.

Super Bowl XXXII was the most significant game between the teams. Denver won 31-24, giving the franchise its first Super Bowl victory.

Local perspective:

Packers kicker Brandon McManus played nine seasons for the Broncos and won Super Bowl 50 with the team. Linebacker Kristian Welch played for the Broncos in 2024, and running back Emanuel Wilson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the team in 2023 – but never played in a game.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis, who played five seasons with Green Bay, is now with Denver.

Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz is from Hartford and played college football at UW-Whitewater. Linebacker Jordan Turner played four seasons at Wisconsin.

Jim Leonhard, Denver's assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator, also played – and coached – for the Badgers. He is from Tony, Wisconsin.