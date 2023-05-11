Packers 2023 season schedule begins, ends with Chicago Bears: reports

article

Get your Green Bay Packers party planning going because the team's schedule for 2023 has been leaked, according to reports from The Athletic and Sports Illustrated. At least nine of those games will be seen on FOX6.

According to the reports, this is the way Green Bay's schedule lays out:

Week 1, 9/10: @ Chicago Bears (3:25 p.m. - FOX)

Week 2, 9/17: @ Atlanta Falcons (Noon - FOX)

Week 3, 9/24: vs New Orleans Saints (Noon - FOX)

Week 4, 9/28: vs Detroit Lions (7:15 p.m. - Amazon Prime - Thursday Night Football)

Week 5, 10/9: @ Las Vegas Raiders (7:15 p.m. - ESPN - Monday Night Football)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7, 10/22: @ Denver Broncos (3:25 p.m. - CBS)

Week 8, 10/29: vs Minnesota Vikings (Noon - FOX)

Week 9, 11/5: vs Los Angeles Rams (Noon - FOX)

Week 10, 11/12: @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Noon - CBS)

Week 11, 11/19: vs Los Angeles Chargers (Noon - FOX)

Week 12, 11/23: @ Detroit Lions (11:30 a.m. - FOX - Thanksgiving)

Week 13, 12/3: vs Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m. - NBC)

Week 14, 12/11: @ New York Giants (7:15 p.m. - ABC - Monday Night Football)

Week 15, 12/17: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Noon - FOX)

Week 16, 12/24: @ Carolina Panthers (Noon - FOX)

Week 17, 12/31: @ Minnesota Vikings (7:20 p.m. - NBC - Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs Chicago Bears (TBD)

NFL 'Flexible Scheduling Program' changes weighed

The excitement of the 2023 season comes with nerves for some NFL fans as the league weighs a policy change. Later in May, NFL owners could approve a new rule allowing the league to pivot games from Sunday to Thursday. It's part of the league's "Flexible Scheduling Program."

Launched in 2006, the program allows the NFL to swap game times later in the season so that primetime slots are saved for meaningful games on Sundays and Mondays. The change would allow the NFL to move a Sunday game to Thursday with about two weeks' notice to teams and their fans.

