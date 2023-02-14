American Family Field repairs: Evers proposes 1-time, $290M payment

As part of his upcoming biennial budget proposal, Gov. Tony Evers wants to use part of the state's $7 billion surplus to keep the Milwaukee Brewers franchise in Milwaukee.

Evers' proposal, announced Tuesday, sends a one-time cash payment of $290 million to the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, which owns and leases American Family Field to the Brewers. That money is only to be used for necessary maintenance, repairs and improvements at the 22-year-old ballpark.

The deal would extend the Brewers' lease from 2030 to 2043. It also requires the Brewers spend some of their own money on the improvements and sign a non-relocation agreement.

"As governor, and also someone who also happens to be a lifelong Brewers fan, I'm so excited about the historic opportunity we have today to keep Major League Baseball here in Milwaukee for another twenty years and to usher in a new generation of Brewers fans in Wisconsin who can grow up rooting for the home team just like I did," Evers said in a statement.

The governor's office describes the funding initiative as a financial and cultural save for the state.

American Family Field

Back in June, the Brewers identified the district did not have the money to pay for essential improvements as outlined in their lease. That led the team to commission Venue Solutions Group to study the ballpark, focusing on what long-term improvements are needed and how much they'd cost.

The state also conducted its own study through CAA ICON.

If the ballpark district does not fulfill its lease obligations to the Brewers, the state risks losing the franchise. It's a risk Gov. Evers doesn't want to take.

"Using just a small portion of our state’s historic surplus, we can not only save over $200 million in taxpayer dollars in the long run, but keep good-paying, family-supporting jobs here and ensure the Brewers remain in Milwaukee and continue to play a critical role in our state’s economic success for another two decades," Evers said.

A 2020 Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce study found American Family Field has contributed around $2.5 billion to the state's economy since it was opened in 2001.

Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Brewers, said the team does not want to revive the five-county sales tax once used to fund the district. The tax sunset in 2020.

"The Milwaukee Brewers are committed to working with policymakers on both sides of the aisle to extend the life of American Family Field and help make Major League Baseball possible in Wisconsin for the next generation," Schlesinger said in a statement.

He also made it clear that the team is asking for nothing more than what is outlined in its lease.

"We thank Gov. Evers and the Legislature for their consideration of this issue as we work with them, the Stadium District, and all key stakeholders on next steps," Schlesinger said.

Reaction:

Speaker Robin Vos:

"When the Bucks had a similar situation, Democrats and Republicans worked together to find a solution on the best path forward. Instead, Governor Evers drops this bomb in the budget, never mentioning or attempting to collaborate with the Legislature in any way. These are typical antics for him not being a leader but rather dictating exactly what to do and how to do it

"Governor Evers’ style makes it difficult to generate consensus. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to insure that the Brewers stay in Wisconsin."