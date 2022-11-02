Giannis gifts 'Zoom Freak' shoes to Bucks teammates, staff

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, some people feel the holiday season has officially arrived and, with it, the spirit of giving. Giannis Antetokounmpo is apparently among them.

In a post on his Facebook page Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks star is seen handing out pairs of his signature Nike Zoom Freak 4 sneakers to teammates and other members of the organization at the team facility.

Antetokounmpo pushed a cart stacked high with shoeboxes as he tracked down people to gift the sneakers to. Teammates including Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Wesley Matthews are seen on the receiving end of the two-time MVP's generosity.

According to Nike's website, the Zoom Freak 4 costs $135 and is available in seven different colors with sizing for both men and women.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, the video had more than 200,000 views on Facebook.