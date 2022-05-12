Giannis Antetokounmpo mural community celebration set for Friday

article

It's a towering example of community pride – and Milwaukee is celebrating the massive mural of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo midday on Friday, May 13.

City leaders including Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Bucks' Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey, and the mural artist himself, Mauricio Ramirez, will be on hand for the event – which is set for noon at the 600 EAST Building.

As part of the event, Ramirez will sign the mural. There will also be food trucks on site – as well as appearances by Bango and the Bucks Entertainment Team.

The Giannis mural is 54’ by 56’. Ramirez used spray paint, passion, and precision to get the job done. It took 250 hours over 13 days to complete.

The Bucks, Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District #21, and 600 EAST were also involved in this collaboration.