Expand / Collapse search

Giannis Antetokounmpo knee injury, no structural damage: report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Giannis Antetokounmpo
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Giannis Antetokounmpo is helped off the court after being injured on a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the Eastern Conference Finals on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee and is doubtful for Thursday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum, the team announced Wednesday afternoon, June 30.

Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI and examination Wednesday, which confirmed the earlier diagnosis. He left Game 4 Tuesday night in the third quarter due to the injury.

The Bucks said in a news release that further updates will be provided as appropriate. A Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network doctor performed the examination.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had earlier reported that the two-time MVP sustained no structural damage to the knee, adding that a timetable for his return is unclear.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In 15 playoff games, all starts, Antetokounmpo was averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Fans back at Deer District for Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks are up 2-1 on the Atlanta Hawks heading to Game 4 of the series Tuesday night, June 29.