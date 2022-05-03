Giannis Antetokounmpo Brewers bobblehead coming Sept. 11
MILWAUKEE - He’s a two-time MVP, an NBA Champion, and now, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a Brewers bobblehead!
The long-awaited "Bobblehead To Be Announced" on the Brewers 2022 Bobblehead schedule was revealed on Tuesday, May 3 – to be none other than the Greek Freak – Giannis Antetokounmpo. The first 35,000 fans through the gates on Sunday, Sept. 11 when the Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds will receive a Giannis Bobblehead.
The bobblehead games are scheduled for the following Sundays at 1:10 p.m.
- Willy Adames, May 22
- Brandon Woodruff, June 5
- Corbin Burnes, June 26
- Freddy Peralta, July 10
- Omar Narváez, July 24
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sept. 11
Tickets are available at brewers.com, 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.