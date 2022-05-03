Expand / Collapse search

Giannis Antetokounmpo Brewers bobblehead coming Sept. 11

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo Brewers bobblehead

MILWAUKEE - He’s a two-time MVP, an NBA Champion, and now, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a Brewers bobblehead! 

The long-awaited "Bobblehead To Be Announced" on the Brewers 2022 Bobblehead schedule was revealed on Tuesday, May 3 – to be none other than the Greek Freak – Giannis Antetokounmpo. The first 35,000 fans through the gates on Sunday, Sept. 11 when the Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds will receive a Giannis Bobblehead.

The bobblehead games are scheduled for the following Sundays at 1:10 p.m. 

  • Willy Adames, May 22
  • Brandon Woodruff, June 5
  • Corbin Burnes, June 26
  • Freddy Peralta, July 10
  • Omar Narváez, July 24
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sept. 11

Tickets are available at brewers.com, 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office. 