Get Bucks tickets for $20, help Make-A-Wish kids

No matter who wins Game 5 of the NBA Finals Saturday, July 17, the Milwaukee Bucks will get a chance to return home for Game 6, and you could get a pair of tickets for the low price of $20.

The Bucks' director of ticket sales is donating his employee pair of tickets to Make-A-Wish. For $20, you can enter your name into a drawing to win, and the money raised will help a very special kid in Sussex.

Braedon Nicholson and his sister, Susie, think their Sussex basement could use an upgrade. Unused workout equipment takes up space, and there's a pile of toys from childhood's past.

"We’re going to get a basketball mini-game, and I think we’re going to put that right here," said Braedon Nicholson.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Braedon has a vision for how the space could be transformed. He chose a basement makeover as his wish from the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

"There are days when everything hurts for him, so as he has said, 'If it’s a place where I can escape, but I can feel safe and I know that it was a space created because people cared about me? I can just go down and be,'" said Jennifer Nicholson, Braedon's mother.

Earlier this year, Braedon was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy that does not have a cure.

"I likened it to the doctor at the Cleveland Clinic like this roundabout from hell, and you’re just going around, and around, and around and you can never get off," said Jennifer Nicholson.

But with every shot life gives him, Braedon pushes through.

"His philosophy is ‘why complain? It doesn’t change anything.’ He never complains," said Jennifer Nicholson.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

On Thursday the family got the call that because of a ticket donation for Game 6, Braedon's wish will be granted.

"I started sobbing because I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, this could really come true,’" said Jennifer Nicholson.

The success of the Milwaukee Bucks on the court is providing a pocket of hope for the Nicholson family.

"It will mean kind of a lot to me that so many people contributed to this, and that it’ll also help with other kids," said Braedon Nicholson.

The drawing has already raised more than $15,000 dollars, enough to fulfill Braedon's wish and then some. Any additional money will be used to grant other kids' wishes.

The drawing is open through Monday, July 19.