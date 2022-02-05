Free Marquette women's basketball tickets Sunday

article

Neighborhood House of Milwaukee is offering free tickets to the Marquette Golden Eagles women's basketball game Sunday, Feb. 6.

Members of the women's basketball team volunteered with Neighborhood House over the summer, and the organization will be recognized at halftime.

The game is also a "Funday" game, with balloon and caricature artists in the concourse before the game, Neighborhood House said.

The Golden Eagles tip off against the Creighton Bluejays at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Al McGuire Center near 12th and Wells.

Street parking in Milwaukee is free on Sundays on a first-come, first-served basis. Paid parking is available in the Wells Street parking structure near 13th and Wells.

Neighborhood House of Milwaukee is a community center serving families regardless of income, with child care, after school programs, adult refugee education and parenting support.

Up to four free tickets can be reserved in advance online.

