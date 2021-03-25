Expand / Collapse search

Former Brewers pitcher Gio Gonzalez announces retirement

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 34 mins ago
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Pitcher Gio Gonzalez #47 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the first inning of Game Four of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 16, 2018 in Los Angel

Expand

MILWAUKEE - Former Brewers starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez announced his retirement on Thursday with a post on his Instagram.

"My heart and my mind are finally at peace with my decision," said Gonzalez. "Here's one last tip of the cap."

In two years with Milwaukee, Gonzalez went 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and was 1-1 during the team's playoff run in 2018.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The 35-year-old finished his career with a record of 131-101 and a 3.70 ERA in 344 games.

Packers legend Brett Favre is speaking out on quitting painkillers
slideshow

Packers legend Brett Favre is speaking out on quitting painkillers

Michael Babcock with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with what the Hall of Famer had to say. 

Wisconsin officials concerned about spike in COVID-19 cases
slideshow

Wisconsin officials concerned about spike in COVID-19 cases

More than 27% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, but state health officials raised concern Thursday about a new spike in positive cases — including variants.