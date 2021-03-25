Former Brewers pitcher Gio Gonzalez announces retirement

article

Former Brewers starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez announced his retirement on Thursday with a post on his Instagram.

"My heart and my mind are finally at peace with my decision," said Gonzalez. "Here's one last tip of the cap."

In two years with Milwaukee, Gonzalez went 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and was 1-1 during the team's playoff run in 2018.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The 35-year-old finished his career with a record of 131-101 and a 3.70 ERA in 344 games.