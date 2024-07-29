Former Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun inducted into Walk of Fame

article

For 14 years, he was a fixture of Milwaukee summers.

Ryan Braun was the face of the Milwaukee Brewers for much of his career. On Sunday, July 28, he was honored by the only franchise he played for.

When the Brewers made the decision to select Braun with their first round draft pick in 2005, the direction of the franchise changed.

Doug Melvin was the general manager of the Brewers who listened to his director of scouting.

"Jack Zduriencik would have killed me if I took someone else," Melvin said. "Jack and Larry Pardo were adamant that Ryan had to be the guy and when we drafted him, we were very fortunate."

Even before Braun made his Major League debut, he made an impression on the guys he would call teammates, like Bill Hall.

"He was on the field for our BP," he said. "He hadn’t been called up to the big leagues yet."

Cocky or confident, Braun was prophetic, leading the Brewers for 14 seasons, ultimately becoming the all-time home run leader in franchise history, some of which fans and former teammate Rickie Weeks won’t ever forget.

"Him being the most clutch player I’ve ever seen in my life," Weeks said.

In 2011, Braun won the National League Most Valuable Player award after signing a long-term $100 million contract extension earlier in the season.

In his most recent return to the city the Brewers celebrated his career with an induction into their Walk of Fame.

"It’s incredibly special, meaningful, humbling," Braun said. "There's been a lot of reflection. I've been very emotional. And again, feel so blessed, so fortunate and incredibly grateful."

Surrounded by family, friends and former teammates, Braun is the 23rd person to receive such an honor, and he will forever be remembered in Milwaukee.