Fiserv Forum evacuated after Bucks win; fire alarm sounds
MILWAUKEE - A fire alarm forced the evacuation of Fiserv Forum Sunday, June 13 shortly after Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets ended in a Bucks win.
FOX6 crews on scene said the fire alarms were sounding in the building and those inside, mostly just media taking part in post-game interviews, were evacuated.
After a short time outside, the "all clear" was given and everyone was allowed back in.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Advertisement
We're waiting for official word on whether this was a real fire or false alarm.