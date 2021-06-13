Fiserv Forum evacuated after Bucks win; fire alarm sounds

A fire alarm forced the evacuation of Fiserv Forum Sunday, June 13 shortly after Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets ended in a Bucks win.

FOX6 crews on scene said the fire alarms were sounding in the building and those inside, mostly just media taking part in post-game interviews, were evacuated.

After a short time outside, the "all clear" was given and everyone was allowed back in.

We're waiting for official word on whether this was a real fire or false alarm.