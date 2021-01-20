Fans invited to attend free Packers Everywhere Virtual Pep Rally

Packers fans are invited to attend a free Packers Everywhere Virtual Pep Rally on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. CT.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers plays against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC divisional round of the playoffs at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Ge Expand

The festivities will take place virtually and fans can tune in by visiting packers.com or by following the Packers’ official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will take part in the pre-game day excitement by participating in a Q-and-A session with the radio voice of the Packers, Wayne Larrivee. Packers alumni Greg Jennings and Sam Shields will also attend the virtual rally and will share their thoughts on the next day’s game against Tampa Bay.

Packers Everywhere, through its website packerseverywhere.com, enables Packers fans to find official Packers establishments around the world where they can watch games with fellow fans.

A roundtable discussion with Larrivee and packers.com’s Mike Spofford will conclude the event.