Ex-NFL star sounds off on Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 vax saga, subsequent fines

Aaron Rodgers ’ explanation for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine and the punishment the NFL handed down to the Green Bay Packers and the reigning NFL MVP didn’t sit well with a former All-Pro linebacker.

Takeo Spikes revealed his frustrations with the entire saga in an interview on CBS Sports Radio’s "The DA Show" on Thursday.

"When the news came out and you found out he lied, I'm like, 'Well, that's a level of arrogance along with privilege as well,’" Spikes said. "If he continues to do that and they let him continue to get away with it, then it's really like, 'Why should I complain when it's really going to fall on deaf ears?' And I know there's been a lot of talk about Rodgers getting preferential treatment and all of that. Personally, I think it was wrong. …

"Just to come out and sit up there and lie in the beginning so you can take the heat off of yourself and take the heat and attention away from a very serious matter. I don't know exactly what happened day in, day out while you're inside that locker room. But I thought that was real foul of Rodgers. And I'm a big fan of his game. But that really got me looking at him sideways. ... The degree of which he lied, especially during these troubling times, is totally irresponsible."

Rodgers was fined more than $14,000 for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols and the Packers were fined $300,000. The fines for violating the protocols were agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

The Packers were also made aware that future violations could result in more discipline, including a possible change of draft position or loss of draft picks.

During his weekly appearance on " The Pat McAfee Show " on Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers addressed the fallout from his latest interview after testing positive for COVID-19, saying he takes "responsibility" for misleading fans with ‘immunized’ comments but added that it’s time for him to focus on football again.

Rodgers also had a message for those either for or against his decision on the vaccine: "I’m an athlete. I'm not an activist. So I’m gonna get back to doing what I do best, and that’s playing ball."

Rodgers said he’s hopeful that he can rejoin the team on Saturday and be available for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks and that any further discussion regarding his health will remain between him and his doctors.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.