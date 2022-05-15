For Deer District fans, Bucks' loss ‘pure disappointment’

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was part of a smaller and, eventually, somber crowd that gathered to watch the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics in Game 7 in the Deer District Sunday, May 15.

The official watch party was canceled, but the bars and restaurants were open.

Some compared the Bucks' loss to the Celtics to their first taste of heartbreak, while others were sure this series would have been a lot different if the Bucks were healthy.

Inside the Mecca Sports Bar and Grill were all the ingredients for Sunday success. The drinks were cold, and the Bucks started hot in Game 7 against the Celtics.

"I was excited," said Sierra Jordan. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, they starting well,’ so I definitely was anticipating a W."

"Man, it was an all-time high in the first quarter, you know?" said Anthony Alberti. "They were up, I think, close to 10 – at least eight to 10 points early on."

It took just a quarter for that lead to dwindle and for fans to feel the nerves with the Bucks' season on the line.

"I was like, ‘I need to center myself,' ’cause it was anxiety," said Tais Perrera.

For fans like Alberti, the second half of Game 7 showed the magic and memories of last year's championship just weren't in the cards this year.

"Pure disappointment, man. Heartbreak," said Alberti.

"We were really hopeful coming into this," said Mike Schaller. "It was a great season. We loved the run last year. We knew it would be tough without Khris, but they gave us a good time."

The Bucks dropped Game 7 to the Celtics, but the Fear the Deer faithful don't plan to drop their beloved Bucks anytime soon.

"We got Giannis. We got Jrue. We got Khris. We got a team. We've got chemistry," said Alberti. "I definitely believe we can run it back. If we've got our full unit intact, I think this is a very different series."

Since 1970, just 12 teams have won back-to-back NBA titles. The Bucks' quest to be No. 13 is done, with next season some five months away.