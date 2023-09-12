David Stearns joining Mets as president of baseball operations: report

article

David Stearns, the former Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations, is joining the New York Mets in the same role, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Stearns, 38, was first hired as Brewers' general manager in 2015 and was promoted to president of baseball operations before the 2019 season. He stepped down from that role at the end of the 2022 season.

Since stepping down, Passan reported it had long been rumored Stearns would take over the Mets. While he had stepped down, Passan reported Stearns' contract had not yet expired – and the Brewers gave him permission to speak with other teams after the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

"A New York native who grew up a Mets fan, Stearns was denied permission by the Brewers to talk about the Mets' top baseball-operations job after the 2021 season," Passan wrote in the report.

With Stearns at the helm, the Brewers returned to the postseason and won the NL Central title – reaching the National League Championship Series – in 2018 for the first time since 2011. It was the first of four consecutive postseason appearances that ended in 2021.

The Mets, meanwhile, reached the postseason as a Wild Card team in 2022 but have not won their division since 2015 – when the team lost the World Series to the Kansas City Royals.