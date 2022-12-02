Packers' David Bakhtiari has appendectomy, out against Bears

article

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after undergoing an appendectomy, the team said Friday, Dec. 2.

Bakhtiari has played and started in nine of the Packers' 12 games this season. Each of the past three weeks, he has played every offensive snap.

The 31-year-old lineman has twice been named All-Pro and has made three Pro Bowl appearances in his 10 seasons, most recently in 2020.

According to the Packers' injury report, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was listed as a limited participant in practice with thumb and rib injuries – his availability for Sunday not specified.

Safety Darnell Savage is considered doubtful with a foot injury. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and receiver Romeo Doubs are considered questionable.