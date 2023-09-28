Damian Lillard jersey; Bucks sell limited quantities to fans

The Milwaukee Bucks sold limited quantities of the Damian Lillard jersey at Fiserv Forum and the Bucks Pro Shop at Bayshore on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Lillard is being traded by Portland to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, a deal that ends his 11-year run with the Trail Blazers and a three-month saga surrounding his wish to be moved elsewhere in hopes of winning an NBA title.

On Thusday, Bucks fans could not wait to get their hands on the new products.

"We love the excitement of all the customers coming in. The first person who came today and bought one was a little kid," said Valerie Suminski, Bucks Vice President of Retail. "We're excited, so we want to capture that and garner the excitement that they have and how they want to show off the team too."

Fans who want to get in on the Lillard jersey sale can also shop online at shop.bucks.com.

As for the team, officials say since the signing of Lillard, they have sold a significant number of tickets to games – and season tickets are a hot item.