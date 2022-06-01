Cubs beat Brewers 4-3

article

Rookie Christopher Morel drove in Jason Heyward with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Heyward started on second base and moved up on a groundout by Nick Madrigal. Morel then drove him in with a fly to left against Hoby Milner (2-1) and got mobbed by his teammates in the infield after the winning run scored.

Morel extended his club record by reaching base in his first 15 major league games, when he walked and scored in the first.

Willson Contreras singled twice, drove in a run and scored one after hitting home runs in his previous two games.

Kyle Hendricks went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits, after losing his previous two starts.

Five relievers combined to shut out Milwaukee the rest of the way, with Mark Leiter Jr. (1-1) getting out of a tough spot in the 10th.

The Brewers had a runner on third with one out in the 10th after Jace Peterson advanced on a wild pitch. He was thrown out trying to score on Kolten Wong’s fielder’s choice grounder to second baseman Madrigal. Tyrone Taylor flied to right, and the Cubs salvaged a four-game split with the NL Central leaders after getting swept in a doubleheader on Monday.

Alexander lasted seven innings after being called up from Triple-A Nashville. The 29-year-old right-hander gave up three runs — two earned — and seven hits.

Peterson added three hits, scored a run and drove in one. He tripled and came around in the third, and knocked an RBI double off the center-field wall in the fifth against Hendricks to give Milwaukee a short-lived 3-2 lead. He also doubled off the right-field ivy in the seventh.