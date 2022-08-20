Cubs beat Brewers in 11 innings

Willson Contreras hit an RBI single to cap a two-run rally in the 11th inning and the Chicago Cubs kept coming back, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Contreras had a two-run homer in the fifth. He hit his third home run in three games and 20th this year — the three-time All-Star is the first Cubs catcher to go deep 20 times in four seasons.

The Cubs scored once in the ninth to tie, once more in the 10th to keep it even and finally won in the 11th.

Patrick Wisdom doubled home automatic runner Nico Hoerner to make it 5-all. Wisdom was later thrown out at the plate trying to score on Nick Madrigal’s grounder, but Contreras singled off Peter Strzelecki (1-1) to end it.

Erich Uelmen (2-1), the Cubs fourth reliever, got four outs.

Andrew McCutchen scored from third in the top of the 11th on Kolten Wong’s ground ball to first put Milwaukee ahead 5-4.

In the 10th, Cubs automatic runner Ian Happ scored from third on Franmil Reyes' short sacrifice fly. Left fielder Christian Yelich charged in and caught the ball, but dropped it as he was preparing to throw to the plate. Reyes ran to second on the play, but the catch was confirmed by video review.

Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau singled in automatic runner Luis Urias in the top of the inning to put the Brewers ahead 4-3.

Madrigal's third single of the game, with two outs in the ninth and just over the glove of Wong at second base, drove in Wisdom from second to tie it. Madrigal had three hits for the second straight game.

Devin Williams blew the save in the Cubs ninth, issuing three walks and allowing Madrigal's blooper. Taylor Rogers struck out Ian Happ with the bases loaded to send the game to extra innings.

Willy Adames had a two-run homer off Rowan Wick in the eighth to put the Brewers ahead 3-2. Milwaukee finished with just four hits.

The start of the game was delayed 41 minutes by rain. Showers returned in the top of the eighth, but play continued.