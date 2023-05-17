Cardinals down Brewers 3-0, Liberatore works 5 shutout innings in season debut

article

Matthew Liberatore tossed five shutout innings in his season debut and Paul DeJong homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

St. Louis has won eight of 10 after a 10-24 start to the season.

Milwaukee has dropped two of three following a three-game winning streak.

Nolan Arenado added a run-scoring hit for St. Louis, which remains in last place in the NL Central for the 22nd successive day after winning the division last season.

Liberatore (1-0), a 23-year-old left-hander, gave up three hits in a 95-pitch stint. He struck out six and left after giving up a leadoff walk to Willy Adames to start the sixth.

Liberatore was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Memphis. He was making his first big league appearance since Oct. 5, 2022, at Pittsburgh.

Relievers Andre Pallante, Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley combined to nail down the seven-hit shutout. Helsley recorded the final four outs for his fifth save in eight chances.

Corbin Burnes (4-3) gave up three runs on eight hits over six innings in the loss.

DeJong hit a two-run homer off Burnes with two out in the sixth to push the lead to 3-0.

Arenado, who had homered in his previous five games, drove in the first run of the game with a single off the glove of third baseman Brian Anderson in the first.

Milwaukee outfielder Owen Miller extended his hitting streak to 10 games with three hits. Miller has reached base safely in a career-best 19 straight games.

Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor hit what was first called a home run with two out in the fourth. The ball hit the top of the wall and bounced back into play. The call was reversed by a crew chief review and Taylor had a double.