Bucks tattoos celebrate championship win for some fans

As if it were written in the stars, the Milwaukee Bucks secured their second NBA championship fifty years after their first.

"It’s kind of surreal," said Jon Piontek, Body Ritual tattoo artist. "I mean, it still hasn’t quite sunk in yet. The phone’s just been ringing off the hook."

After the Bucks' big win, some fans are getting this moment written in ink.

"I always commemorate a lot of the important events in my lifetime with getting tattoos," said Reid Bengsch.

Bengsch saw it firsthand, attending Game Six Tuesday night. It's only fitting, that "Bucks in Six" will stay with him forever.

"And then I really wanted to add in the Larry O'Brien Trophy, as well as commemorate the 1971 group," he said.

Piontek said the shop normally takes walk-ins but has had so many requests for Bucks tattoos that, for the time being, they're only focusing on appointments.

"I mean, we can’t keep up with it, with the demand," said Piontek. "We didn’t expect that, but it’s great."

In a three-hour window Wednesday alone, seats were filled back-to-back.

"Got in as soon as I could," said Adam Miller.

For Miller, it's a Bucks logo. Meanwhile, Ayceon Sanchez is celebrating the 2021 championship with a Bango tattoo.

"It’s great, and you know, what better way to honor your team by getting it in ink, so a lot of people ran out to get them hats today, but how many really ran out to get them tats today?" said Sanchez.

From near and far, a herd of fans sent FOX6 News photos of their ink.

"After about two hours, two and a half hours or so, I'm very happy and excited with it," said Miller.

They dedicated their bodies to a team that's given them so much.

"We just threw a little highlights in there," said Bengsch. "Really makes the actual ‘Buck’ pop then. It was our year. We had a lot of things happen last year. We needed this as a city."

To celebrate the Bucks, Body Ritual is offering $20 gift certificates to anyone who gets a Bucks tattoo there through Saturday, July 31. The shop's piercing team is offering $5 off body piercings and body jewelry for anyone who comes into Body Ritual wearing Bucks attire – this deal also lasts through July 31.

Appointments are strongly encouraged.