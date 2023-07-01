Expand / Collapse search

Bucks re-sign Brook Lopez, 2-year deal: report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Brook Lopez (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks and center Brook Lopez have agreed to a new two-year deal, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The deal is worth a reported $48 million, keeping the 2023 All-Defensive First Team big man in Milwaukee. It comes on the heels of the Bucks and forward Khris Middleton agreeing to a new deal Friday.

Lopez, 35, averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and a career-best 2.5 blocks per game last season – his fifth with Milwaukee. Over those five seasons, he's averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.