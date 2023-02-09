Bucks trade: Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in 3-team swap: report

article

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly acquiring forward Jae Crowder as part of a three-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

In exchange for the former Marquette Golden Eagles standout, the Bucks are sending Jordan Nwora to the Pacers and two second-round draft picks. The Nets are getting five second-round picks as part of the deal.

Crowder joins the Bucks in his 11th NBA season. He most recently played for the Phoenix Suns – including against the Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals – but did not log a single minute on the court due to an ongoing dispute with the team. He was traded to the Nets overnight as part of a swap that sent superstar Kevin Durant from Brooklyn to Phoenix.

The 32-year-old Crowder holds career averages of 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assist and 1 steal per game in 25.3 minutes. He has career averages of .417 from the field ad .346 for 3-point range. The journeyman wing has also played for the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks – where he started his career.

Nwora, in his third NBA season, was averaging 6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1 assist per game for the Bucks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.