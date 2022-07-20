Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum holding sale July 20-24

Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Bucks’ NBA championship by hosting a special sale from July 20-24.

Items from the Artsman Court Collection, made from the Bucks’ 2021 Championship Court, will be on sale both in-store and online.

In addition, 2021 Championship replica rings will be available for purchase in-store only. Customers who make a purchase of $100 or more will be able to purchase a ring for $20. Due to limited supply, the rings will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The Bucks Pro Shop will be open during its normal operating hours of Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sale items can also be found online at shop.bucks.com.