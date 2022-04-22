Khris Middleton out, Bucks fans optimistic: 'Next man up'

The Milwaukee Bucks scaled back Deer District services for Friday's road playoff game against the Chicago Bulls due to weather.

Inside was the best place to be. And at Drink Wisconsinbly, fans who spoke to FOX6 News fans shared what "next man up" means in the wake of Khris Middleton's injury.

"It means Bobby Portis is going to have a monster game," fan Aaron Lewandowski said. "(Middleton's) injury has no bearing on tonight’s game."

"It means the next man up off the bench, he’s got to be ready to go," said fan Tannor Tebon.

"Giannis has to get the shooters open a lot, he has to pass it out. Middleton, without him, it’s going to be a struggle with the shooters," fan Mitchell Chizek said.

Fiserv Forum during Milwaukee Bucks' 2022 playoffs

Middleton, one of three players whose picture hangs on the side of Fiserv Forum, is nursing a sprained MCL suffered in a Game 2 loss. Fans remain confident despite the All-Star's absence, in part, because of their trust in Bobby Portis.

"Oh yeah, he’s got the goggles, so we’re going to see ‘Goggle Bobby,’ and it’ll be a whole different breed of Bobby," Tebon said.

Injuries and bad weather can't rain on the Deer District's parade. The next man steps up, and the party moves indoors.

"We came here every game last year for the playoff run, so we just thought it was good luck and a lot of fun," said fan Max McClelland.

