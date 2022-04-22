Bucks Game 3 watch party operating with limited services

article

Due to the anticipated rain and low temperatures Friday night, the Bucks Watch Party will be operating with limited services in the Plaza at Deer District for Game 3 of the Bucks-Bulls playoff series.

Fans are still encouraged to come watch the game in Deer District, where the game will be shown on the screens in the Plaza and The Beer Garden, as well as inside Deer District establishments.

Outdoor food and beverage sales will be limited to the covered Beer Garden and Tanduay Tiki Hut.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today by team physician Dr. William Raasch which confirmed the diagnosis of a sprained left MCL.