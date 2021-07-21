Bucks official championship merchandise available at Bucks Pro Shop

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks are 2020-21 NBA Champions and fans can celebrate by securing the latest Official Bucks Championship merchandise through the Bucks Pro Shop. Fans can now preorder the Bucks’ official Nike locker room T-shirt and New Era hat celebrating the team’s second-ever title, and first since 1971, by visiting shop.bucks.com.

The Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday for fans to grab Official Bucks Championship gear in-person. The store will be open through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day, with further extended hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day from July 26-31.

Additional Bucks merchandise and novelty items will also be available at the Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum, with new product expected to be added daily.

For more information, or to purchase Official Bucks Championship merchandise now, visit shop.bucks.com.

