Bucks' memorabilia showcased at Milwaukee County Historical Society

The motto for the Milwaukee Bucks this playoff series is "history in the making," but there's already a lot of history behind the franchise.

It's been 50 years since the Bucks won the NBA Championship.

"Hoping to be able to celebrate 50 years later, just like they did in 1971," said Ben Barbera, Milwaukee County Historical Society.

The team's recent success has rebounded interest in the 1971 championship team.

"The cool thing is, we have a decent collection of stuff from the last time the Bucks did so well, so the early 70s," said Barbera.

The Milwaukee County Historical Society is showcasing a collection of Bucks' memorabilia donated to the center over the years. From the original team logo to team photos, it's a jump back in time.

"We have some media guides," said Barbera. "We have team photos. We have programs and a lot of things like that."

The Bucks swept the Baltimore Bullets, now the Washington Bullets, in four games in 1971. It was just their third season of existence as a team, playing at what was then the Milwaukee arena, also formerly called The MECCA.

"Another cool thing is when they won the championship in 1971, that was the fastest that any expansion team in any of the major North American sports had won a championship," said Barbera.

If you want to take a look at the photo collections and everything the Milwaukee County Historical Center has to offer on the Bucks in person, you do have to make an appointment online at their research library.

Another fun fact, the Bucks' team name came from a fan contest in 1968 where thousands of people participated. A popular choice was also the Milwaukee Robins.