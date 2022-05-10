Bucks invite fans: Send team off to Boston in style

The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting its dedicated fans to send the team off to Boston in style.

The team is urging fans to gather outside Signature Flight Support (923 E. Layton Avenue). You're asked to arrive by 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.

The Bucks are heading to Boston after losing Game 4 to the Celtics Monday night in Milwaukee, 116-108. The best of seven series is now down to whichever team can win two out of the next three.

The winner of this series advances to the Eastern Conference Finals.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 09: A general view of Fiserv Forum prior to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics on May 09, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

TIP-INS

Celtics: Grant Williams replaced Robert Williams in the lineup and made his first career playoff start. ... Horford's previous career playoff high was 26. He had reached that total three times. He also was 5 of 7 on 3-point attempts and had his highest career playoff total for 3-point baskets.

Bucks: Grayson Allen remained in the starting lineup after going scoreless in 25 minutes while making his first career playoff start Saturday. Allen scored the game's first basket and finished with seven points. ... The Bucks outrebounded the Celtics 48-38.

Advertisement

Associated Press contributed to this report.