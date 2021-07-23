Expand / Collapse search

'Bucks in 6' trademark filed before Game 6: report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks fans embrace the team after first NBA Championship in 50 years

Thousands of people poured into downtown streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks won Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, July 21 – capturing their first NBA title since 1971 while fulfilling a prophecy of sorts.

According to a report from Darren Rovell with The Action Network, the team filed to obtain trademarks for "Bucks in Six" and "Bucks in 6" before they did just that to clinch the championship. 

"Bucks in 6" became a rallying cry for the organization and fans after former guard Brandon Jennings coined the phrase during the 2013 playoffs. That team was ultimately swept by the Miami Heat, but the saying lives on in Bucks lore.

Taking things to another level, Gov. Tony Evers declared June 22 – the date of the team's championship parade through downtown Milwaukee – as "Bucks in Six" Day across Wisconsin.

As Rovell reported, the confidence to file the trademark panned out; the team offered a "Bucks in 6" NBA Champions shirt to fans on its website when the series concluded.

Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks may want to get the latest Sports Illustrated championship commemorative issue now available. It features none other than NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Two Milwaukee Bucks season ticket holders purchased the digital billboard in Phoenix as a way to send love and respect to the Suns fans.

FOX6 Investigators talk about a conflict in the law over selling tobacco products to minors; the 50-year-old computer system behind Wisconsin's unemployment program; and -- speaking of 50 years -- that Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship!