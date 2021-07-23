'Bucks in 6' trademark filed before Game 6: report

The Milwaukee Bucks won Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, July 21 – capturing their first NBA title since 1971 while fulfilling a prophecy of sorts.

According to a report from Darren Rovell with The Action Network, the team filed to obtain trademarks for "Bucks in Six" and "Bucks in 6" before they did just that to clinch the championship.

"Bucks in 6" became a rallying cry for the organization and fans after former guard Brandon Jennings coined the phrase during the 2013 playoffs. That team was ultimately swept by the Miami Heat, but the saying lives on in Bucks lore.

Taking things to another level, Gov. Tony Evers declared June 22 – the date of the team's championship parade through downtown Milwaukee – as "Bucks in Six" Day across Wisconsin.

As Rovell reported, the confidence to file the trademark panned out; the team offered a "Bucks in 6" NBA Champions shirt to fans on its website when the series concluded.

