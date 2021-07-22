Gov. Evers proclaims 'Bucks In Six" Day throughout Wisconsin

article

Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed Thursday, July 22 "Bucks In Six" Day in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee will host a victory parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship win over the Phoenix Suns in game six of the 2021 NBA Finals, winning their first NBA Championship title in 50 years.

In so doing, the Milwaukee Bucks fulfilled the prophecy of former Bucks guard, Brandon Jennings, which has become their longtime rallying cry of "Bucks in six!"

