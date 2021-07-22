Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Evers proclaims 'Bucks In Six" Day throughout Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed Thursday, July 22 "Bucks In Six" Day in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee will host a victory parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship win over the Phoenix Suns in game six of the 2021 NBA Finals, winning their first NBA Championship title in 50 years.

In so doing, the Milwaukee Bucks fulfilled the prophecy of former Bucks guard, Brandon Jennings, which has become their longtime rallying cry of "Bucks in six!"

Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship parade; fans line streets
Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship parade; fans line streets

Thousands will squeeze into downtown Milwaukee on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city’s first NBA championship in 50 years.

Fans celebrate Bucks' championship win with tattoos

After the Bucks' big win, some fans are getting this moment written in ink.