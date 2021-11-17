Giannis on future in Milwaukee: 'The next challenge might not be here'

article

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 50 years last season, but the superstar noted in a recent interview that he could leave the team in the near future to take on a challenge elsewhere.

Antetokounmpo, who was interviewed by GQ , has always been vocal about his love for the city and the team, but after leading the franchise to a title, he is already focused on what is next.

"One challenge was to bring a championship here, and we did," Antetokounmpo said. "It was very hard, but we did. Very, very hard. I just love challenges. What’s the next challenge? The next challenge might not be here."

Antetokounmpo added: "Me and my family chose to stay in this city that we all love and has taken care of us — for now. In two years, that might change. I’m being totally honest with you. I’m always honest. I love this city. I love this community. I want to help as much as possible."

Antetokounmpo’s agent, Alex Saratsis, told the magazine that he believes it’s more about the superstar player finding new challenges instead of actually leaving the team.

"I don’t think it’s, ‘I’m thinking about leaving the Bucks,’" Saratsis said. "But I think he’s genuinely like: ‘Okay, I have reached the pinnacle. The next challenge is, let’s repeat.’ But what happens if you do repeat? What’s the next challenge? What is that next barrier? When you think about it from a basketball perspective, by the age of 26, this kid has accomplished everything. So sometimes you’re going to have to manufacture what those challenges are."

As of Tuesday, the Bucks have a 6-8 record and are currently the 11th seed in the East.