Bucks keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo through trade deadline: report

The Brief The Bucks are keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo through the trade deadline, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Charania previously reported the Bucks were "starting to listen" to offers.



The Milwaukee Bucks informed teams they are keeping superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo through the trade deadline, according to a Thursday morning report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

What they're saying:

Charania also reported that Milwaukee will start making other trades ahead of the deadline, which is at 2 p.m. CT. He later reported a deal involving the Phoenix Suns, which brings a Wisconsin Badgers alumnus to Milwaukee.

A little more than a week ago, Charania reported the team was "starting to listen" to trade offers for Antetokounmpo. He also reported at that time that Antetokounmpo was "ready for a new home."

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Giannis in Milwaukee

The backstory:

Antetokounmpo's NBA journey began when the Bucks selected him out of Greece in the 2013 draft, No. 15 overall.

In the 13 seasons since, Antetokounmpo has cemented himself as one of the most dominant players in the history of both the NBA and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo has been named an NBA All-Star in 10 consecutive seasons. He has also tallied nine All-NBA honors, been named to five All-Defense teams, earned a defense player of the year award, and was the league's most valuable player twice.

The crowning achievement of Antetokounmpo's tenure in Milwaukee has been the 2021 NBA championship, after which he was named NBA Finals MVP.

Antetokounmpo sits at or near the top of almost every major statistical record in Bucks history. He leads the franchise in games played, points, assists, offensive and defensive rebounds, blocks, field goals made, and free throws made. He is second in steals, trailing only Quinn Buckner.