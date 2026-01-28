article

The Brief The Bucks are "starting to listen" to trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania. Antetokounmpo appeared in 30 of Milwaukee's 45 games this season. The Bucks are 18-27 entering Wednesday's games, sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings.



The Milwaukee Bucks are "starting to listen" to trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to a Wednesday report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

ESPN report

What they're saying:

"Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, and the franchise is starting to listen, league sources tell ESPN," Charania wrote on X.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

What's next:

The in-season NBA trade deadline is Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET.

By the numbers:

Antetokounmpo, 31, is currently sidelined with a calf injury. He's averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 64.5% from the field. He's appeared in 30 of Milwaukee's 45 games this season.

The Bucks are 18-27 entering Wednesday's games, sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are more than three games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in spot.

Giannis in Milwaukee

The backstory:

If the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo, it would end a prolific 13-year run in Milwaukee that began when the team drafted him out of Greece in 2013.

Antetokounmpo has earned NBA All-Star selections in 10 consecutive seasons, nine All-NBA honors, five All-Defense team selections, a defense player of the year award and two MVPs. The crowning achievement of his tenure in Milwaukee has been the 2021 NBA championship, after which he was named NBA Finals MVP.

Antetokounmpo sits at or near the top of almost every major statistical record in Bucks history. He leads the franchise in games played, points, assists, offensive and defensive rebounds, blocks, field goals made, and free throws made. He is second in steals, trailing only Quinn Buckner.