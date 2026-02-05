The Brief The Bucks and Suns agreed to a four-player trade ahead of Thursday's deadline. Nigel Hayes-Davis and Nick Richards are coming to Milwaukee. Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey are headed to Phoenix.



The Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls agreed to a trade ahead of Thursday's deadline that brings a familiar face back to Wisconsin.

According to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, Milwaukee sent Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey to Phoenix in exchange for Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis. Richards then went to the Bulls, who sent Ousmane Dieng to the Bucks.

Local perspective:

Hayes-Davis played four seasons for the Wisconsin Badgers, during which he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors once and third-team conference honors twice. He's third on Wisconsin's all-time scoring list and is the only Badgers player in the top 10 for points, rebounds and assists.

Hayes started all 40 games during the Badgers' run to the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament championship game, finishing the season second on the team in rebounds and third in points.

Nigel Hayes-Davis (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By the numbers:

Hayes-Davis, a 31-year-old forward, returned to the NBA this season after a years-long hiatus playing overseas. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings as a rookie in 2017-18. With the Suns this season, he has appeared in 27 games – averaging 7.2 minutes per contest.

Dieng, a 22-year-old forward, never played for the Bulls – who acquired him in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Dieng, the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, played four seasons for the Thunder.

Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey

By the numbers:

The Bucks signed Anthony this offseason after a five-year run with the Orlando Magic. The 25-year-old guard appeared in 35 games for Milwaukee, averaging 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Coffey, who went undrafted out of Minnesota, spent the first six seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers before the Bucks signed him this offseason. He played in 30 games for Milwaukee, averaging 8.8 minutes.

Editor's note: This story was updated once it was reported the Bulls were involved in the trade.

