Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo All-NBA 1st Team, unanimous selection

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unanimously selected to the 2022-23 All-NBA First Team, the league announced Wednesday.

It marks Antetokounmpo’s fifth consecutive season earning first team All-NBA honors and his seventh straight season being named All-NBA.

In his 10th season in the NBA, Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 31.1 points (5th in NBA), 11.8 rebounds (T-2nd in NBA) and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. With those averages, he became just the third player in NBA history to average 30+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists a game while shooting 50% from the field over the course of a season, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1972-73) and Wilt Chamberlain (1963-64, 1965-66). Antetokounmpo’s 31.1 points per game was the highest mark by a Buck since Abdul-Jabbar in 1971-72 (34.8) and ended up as the third-highest scoring season in franchise history.

While leading the Bucks to the best record in the NBA, Antetokounmpo tallied a league-high 31 games with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds this season and ranked fifth in the NBA in both double-doubles (46) and triple-doubles (6). He scored 30+ points in 39 of his 63 games played in 2022-23, which included scoring 40+ points 12 times and 50+ points three times, highlighted by scoring a career-high 55 points on Jan. 3 against the Wizards.

Antetokounmpo earned four Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors this season and was voted a starter and team captain for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, marking his seventh consecutive All-Star selection. Already the franchise leader in points, blocks and triple-doubles, Antetokounmpo also became the team’s all-time leader in assists, games played, minutes played and free throws made during the 2022-23 season.

With his fifth first team All-NBA honor, Antetokounmpo has passed Abdul-Jabbar for the most first-team selections in Bucks history. Prior to earning first-team honors the last five seasons, Antetokounmpo was named to the All-NBA Second Team following the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Antetokounmpo is joined on the 2022-23 All-NBA First Team by Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum.