Bucks Game 3 draws Deer District crowds

With the team on the road for Game 3 vs. the Atlanta Hawks, Bucks fans again made their voices heard in the Deer District Sunday, June 27. After a dominant win in Game 2, there was a good amount of confidence outside Fiserv Forum Sunday night, and in talking to fans, even with their team on the road, there was no place they'd rather be.

Three wins away from the NBA Finals, there's a buzz around the Bucks in Milwaukee, with thousands of fans packing the Deer District again Sunday night for Game 3.

"All I can say is one word, two words or three words. Bucks in five," said Luke Gasser.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"It just is a vibe," said Olivia Zweber. "You come down here, put on your Bucks gear. You'll see someone next to you, and you can just make conversation because it's just, everyone's kinda on the same boat like, ‘Go Bucks. Love our city of Milwaukee.’"

Fans say this is a product of the winning foundation the Bucks have built for the last several years; first, literally building Fiserv Forum and second, rallying a fan base. It's why fans like Gasser, down from Madison, had to be here on a Sunday night.

"It's what this culture's about. It's meant to happen," said Gasser. "We just needed one guy that was willing to commit to a small market, and it happened: Giannis Antetokounmpo."

In the Deer District, the game's on the big screen, but across the plaza, camaraderie for the home team is on full display when the Bucks play.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

"It just makes the city feel better when your team is winning, but super fans, we support whether win or lose. We're here regardless," said Isaiah Freeman.