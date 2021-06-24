Bucks Game 2, Shank Hall concert up against Bango

The hype around the Milwaukee Bucks is not being felt by all as they make their playoff run. A scheduling conflict could silence a long-delayed reopening.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Game 2 for the Bucks Friday, June 25 vs. the Atlanta Hawks is a big deal, but the owner of Shank Hall had long planned to reopen on Friday, and now, a band is up against Bango.

After dimming the lights 15 months ago because of COVID, Shank Hall Owner Peter Jest is finally ready to tack more big names onto his Wall of Fame.

"We did the right thing by closing to keep people safe," said Jest. "We just knew we’d be back."

On Friday, bands will finally be back; the whole venue renovated.

"Goran from The Gufs and a few of his bandmates will be here," said Jest. "We’re all excited, even though there's a Bucks game. It’s only Game 2."

After weeks of planning, the only sour note in Jest’s reopening plan is a clash with the Bucks.

"I think people will say if it were Game 7, we’d probably move it," said Jest. "But Game 2, people are excited to hear live music. They can tape the game."

Team excitement is attracting thousands to the Deer District, and while Shank Hall’s reopening may not benefit, Punch Bowl Social’s certainly would. Online postings and a statement from a company spokeswoman indicate there’s still no reopening date set, but the Deer District removed Punch Bowl from its homepage. A spokesman declined to comment when asked if the bar will reopen.

Jest said he can’t believe the missed opportunity. After all, the only other time in its 32-year history that Shank Hall closed was for a fire in 1992. Post-pandemic, the venue is hoping for another kind of hot streak.

"Every weekend is booked through January," said Jest. "We probably have 100 shows confirmed, and 75 on sale already."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Other Punch Bowl locations across the U.S. have reopened except Milwaukee and Portland.

Advertisement

When concert-goers come back to Shank Hall Friday, there will be no social distancing or mask requirements in place. Jest said everyone should be vaccinated by now.