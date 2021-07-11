Bucks' Finals home game 'awesome opportunity' for Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks' success is great for businesses around the city. As thousands descend upon the Deer District, millions of dollars are being generated.

Each home game is bringing in an estimated $3 million. The support is huge – by far the largest event we've seen here since the coronavirus pandemic began.

People from all walks of life from Milwaukee and beyond are cheering the team in the NBA Finals, heading to bars, restaurants and the Deer District, spending a lot of money.

"I think this is an awesome opportunity to showcase what we have to offer not just to the rest of the world, but also across this state, so they understand how we impact this state economically," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

"We know that many of these businesses have been hit by the pandemic, but we also know these businesses are going to bounce back stronger than ever because of the energy and what this series is doing," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

The mayor and county executive said they want this national spotlight to translate to more visitors coming to the area.

