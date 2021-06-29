Bucks fans pumped for Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks are up 2-1 on the Atlanta Hawks heading to Game 4 of the series Tuesday night, June 29. FOX6 News found confidence and tons of excitement from Milwaukee to Atlanta leading up to the game.

Tuesday morning rain was no match for fans of the Milwaukee Bucks -- on a mission.



"I'm going to get some Bucks' gear for me and my wife," said Josh Stock.

A big Bucks' banner at the Milwaukee Public Market shows support.

"I’m energized," said Sharon Jackson. "It’s just great. I just hate that I can’t be there in Atlanta."

Milwaukee native Jeff Johnson is president of the Green Bay Packer Crew in Atlanta. The group gathers to support all Wisconsin sports and will be cheering for the Bucks at a bar in the ATL.

"It’s like Summerfest, State Fair Park and the Brewers' playoff run all in one," said Johnson. "It’s bananas, man."

As the Deer District dried out Tuesday afternoon, fans said they hope the Bucks will reign supreme.

"We’re super pumped. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time," said Josh Stock.

If you're coming to the Deer District for Tuesday night's game, you're asked to bring ponchos or raincoats, not umbrellas, so you're not blocking anyone's view.