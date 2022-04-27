Bucks fans at Deer District watch party brave cold

It may not feel like it outside, but Milwaukee Bucks playoff fever is really only heating up in the Deer District.

Even hours before Game 5 tipped off, fans had their minds and their moves set on a close-out win Wednesday night.

"If the Bucks come to play, we're gonna wrap it up tonight," Carl Carby said. "That's the attitude we gotta take going into tonight's game. Take care of business. Move on."

"I think they just gotta keep the energy high. They gotta keep the pace fast," said Zech Simmons.

The cold weather sent fans with tickets inside Fiserv Forum quickly, but outside on the plaza a few dozen fans still showed up for the official watch party – ready to see the defending champions take care of business.

Milwaukee Bucks fans in the Deer District for the Game 5 watch party on April 27, 2022.

"We don't need our top players, you know? We have a huge 15-man roster, and any of them can deliver," said Youssef Barsoum.

In the first half, the Bucks gave fans shirts, signs and plenty to cheer about, jumping out to an early lead over the Chicago Bulls.

While fans hope for another deep playoff run, it could also mean warmer temperatures and bigger crowds in the Deer District.

"I think as we go further in the playoffs, it'll pick up," Simmons said. "I thought that with this being a possible elimination game, there would've been a little more people here. But clearly, the weather got to people."

