Bucks' Deer District expanded for Game 6, fans get 5 more acres

The Milwaukee Bucks added five acres to expand the Deer District watch party before Game 6, and tens of thousands of fans took advantage, packing the place and loving the extra room.

Fans showed up hours before tipoff, quick to make their voices heard.

The Bucks moved the main stage and two screens over to 5th and Juneau to accommodate as many as 65,000 fans.

With an NBA title on the line, the fans appreciated a little more room to party.

"This is the Deer District, baby," said Dorian Phillips. "The loudest place in Milwaukee. Deer District, let me hear you! Who wouldn't want to be here? Who wouldn't want to be so close? It's all about that. It's that energy."

"Over there, it be like, kinda compact," said Octavis Cherry. "I feel like it's gonna be a lot of people here today, but I feel like we're gonna have more room and more people are gonna be able to enjoy themself."